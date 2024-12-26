This Week with David Rovics
New song: "Canceled"
Happy Holidays to all my fellow canceled people.
David Rovics
Dec 26, 2024
Transcript

If you're in the club, you'll probably identify with most of the lines in this song, I'll wager -- if you get a chance to hear the song in the first place, that is.

Canceled

Delete entire albums
From my discography
Do it without even
Bothering to tell me
Disable my accounts
Make sure anything I write
Will be out of mind
And out of sight
Put me on your lists
Turn me away
Try to shut down
All the gigs I play
Call me names
Say I should join the Taleban
Spread your rumors
Sow all the doubt you can

Shadowban me
So I don’t show up in searches
Change your algorithms
From your shadowy perches
Have your trolls
Playing their troll game
Insulting me whenever someone
Mentions my name
Make me wonder
If it can be done
If it’s even possible
Within the web you’ve spun
Try to take my audience
Each one that can be found
Do your best to
Erase every sound

Make people wonder
What happened to that guy
Provide a good distraction
So they don’t ask why
Create a storm cloud
About something you read
Something that sometime
Somebody said
Manufacture nonsense
At the speed of AI
In a couple seconds you can
Make up a thousand lies
Give out the impression
That I’ve disappeared
Cause a cancellation
Like I was never here

Pretend you’re on the left
Pretend you’re on the right
Make whatever statements
Might start up a fight
Do your best to sow division
Take all the time you like
Since it seems to be your job
To put my head up on a pike
Kick me off the internet
Make it all go black
With any mention of my name
Provoking an attack
Try to isolate me
From the rest of humankind
Try to make it seem
Like I’m losing my mind

Delete entire albums
From my discography
Do it without even
Bothering to tell me
Disable my accounts
Make sure anything I write
Will be out of mind
And out of sight

If I do an interview, whether as the interviewer or interviewee, or a livestream event, new song, audio essay or various other things, it’ll often go out as a podcast here.
David Rovics
