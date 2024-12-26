New song: "Canceled"

If you're in the club, you'll probably identify with most of the lines in this song, I'll wager -- if you get a chance to hear the song in the first place, that is.

Canceled

Delete entire albums

From my discography

Do it without even

Bothering to tell me

Disable my accounts

Make sure anything I write

Will be out of mind

And out of sight

Put me on your lists

Turn me away

Try to shut down

All the gigs I play

Call me names

Say I should join the Taleban

Spread your rumors

Sow all the doubt you can

Shadowban me

So I don’t show up in searches

Change your algorithms

From your shadowy perches

Have your trolls

Playing their troll game

Insulting me whenever someone

Mentions my name

Make me wonder

If it can be done

If it’s even possible

Within the web you’ve spun

Try to take my audience

Each one that can be found

Do your best to

Erase every sound

Make people wonder

What happened to that guy

Provide a good distraction

So they don’t ask why

Create a storm cloud

About something you read

Something that sometime

Somebody said

Manufacture nonsense

At the speed of AI

In a couple seconds you can

Make up a thousand lies

Give out the impression

That I’ve disappeared

Cause a cancellation

Like I was never here

Pretend you’re on the left

Pretend you’re on the right

Make whatever statements

Might start up a fight

Do your best to sow division

Take all the time you like

Since it seems to be your job

To put my head up on a pike

Kick me off the internet

Make it all go black

With any mention of my name

Provoking an attack

Try to isolate me

From the rest of humankind

Try to make it seem

Like I’m losing my mind

Delete entire albums

From my discography

Do it without even

Bothering to tell me

Disable my accounts

Make sure anything I write

Will be out of mind

And out of sight