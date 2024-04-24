New song: "Boycott, Sanction, and Divest"

I spent the day writing a song for the students, staff, and faculty at Columbia University who have been risking a lot to take a very bold stand -- and them along with growing numbers of students, staff, and faculty at growing numbers of other institutions!

Boycott, Sanction and Divest

It’s happening now, like it has before

At the universities, in a time of war

Put people together, they'll communicate

Talk about things like college and state

Talk about the research that built the Iron Dome

Talk about their relatives starving back at home

Talk about tuition, and where the money’s spent

And where all the buildings in Gaza went

Wake up each morning and the headlines say

How many hundreds of Palestinians died today

How many thousands were killed in the past week

People get together, people speak

The newscasters say with surety

The campuses lack security

Meanwhile across the ocean wide

Palestinian genocide

People are saying they won't leave til they win

And then the police are sent in

Beaten and arrested staff and students

And to try to silence this growing movement

They’re punishing people for making it known

That the direct connection can be easily shown

How the investments of this institution

Are funding another Final Solution

Where it goes is anyone’s guess

After all, this is the US

Battles have been lost and won

But with bombs being dropped every day by the ton

With the orphaned and famished beneath the sky

Waiting for the moment when it’s their turn to die

Some people just can’t look away

They have to set up a tent on the campus and say

Boycott, sanction, and divest!

Bearing Witness is the new album, out on Bandcamp now, dropping on streaming platforms on May 1st. The Bearing Witness WORLD TOUR has me in the PNW in May, Australia in June/July, California in August, Scandinavia in November, and those islands north and west of France in March, 2025.