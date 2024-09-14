New song: "Ballad of Donald and Kamala (When it Comes to Israel)"

My impression is Donald and Kamala have some significant differences in their intended policies if elected, as well as significant differences in terms of their records in office. However, if there's any distinction between the two of them when it comes to the genocide of the Palestinians currently being carried out by the Israeli military with US armaments and US tax dollars, I have yet to discern it.

Ballad of Donald and Kamala (When it Comes to Israel)

One is a cat lady, the other is a beast

One is from the west coast, the other's from the east

One of them’s in favor of peace negotiations

The other supports shipping arms to fight the occupation

At least in the case of Ukraine – whereas occupation’s fine

If we're talking about our allies occupying Palestine



They seem to have their differences

But it's hard to tell, when it comes to Israel



Regarding gun control, one of them does not

Support it even though he just got shot

The other says that all across this land

Assault rifles and bump stocks should all be banned

But they both agree that they should receive

All the arms they want to import in Tel Aviv



One of them appears to believe that it

Might be time to tax the rich a little bit

The other one says, with a knowing frown

Just wait for all the money to come and trickle down

They both like to talk about fair trade

But when it comes to massive amounts of military aid



One of them believes that climate change is real

The other thinks elections are there for him to steal

And he also is under the impression that

One of his migrant neighbors is gonna eat his cat

But both of them share that identical trait

The belief in what they proudly call the Zionist State



One of them believes no one should have abortions

The other one plays with intellectual contortions

Trying to explain how lives matter here

Whereas with the babies in what they used to call the Near

East, let Israel do whatever it will

Pave it all over and kill kill kill