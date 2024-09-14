This Week with David Rovics
New song: "Ballad of Donald and Kamala (When it Comes to Israel)"
Donald and Kamala seem to have some significant differences in their intended policies if elected, but if there's any distinction between the two of them when it comes to Palestine, I'm not seeing it.
My impression is Donald and Kamala have some significant differences in their intended policies if elected, as well as significant differences in terms of their records in office. However, if there's any distinction between the two of them when it comes to the genocide of the Palestinians currently being carried out by the Israeli military with US armaments and US tax dollars, I have yet to discern it.

Ballad of Donald and Kamala (When it Comes to Israel)

One is a cat lady, the other is a beast
One is from the west coast, the other's from the east
One of them’s in favor of peace negotiations
The other supports shipping arms to fight the occupation
At least in the case of Ukraine – whereas occupation’s fine
If we're talking about our allies occupying Palestine

They seem to have their differences
But it's hard to tell, when it comes to Israel

Regarding gun control, one of them does not
Support it even though he just got shot
The other says that all across this land
Assault rifles and bump stocks should all be banned
But they both agree that they should receive
All the arms they want to import in Tel Aviv

One of them appears to believe that it
Might be time to tax the rich a little bit
The other one says, with a knowing frown
Just wait for all the money to come and trickle down
They both like to talk about fair trade
But when it comes to massive amounts of military aid

One of them believes that climate change is real
The other thinks elections are there for him to steal
And he also is under the impression that
One of his migrant neighbors is gonna eat his cat
But both of them share that identical trait
The belief in what they proudly call the Zionist State

One of them believes no one should have abortions
The other one plays with intellectual contortions
Trying to explain how lives matter here
Whereas with the babies in what they used to call the Near
East, let Israel do whatever it will
Pave it all over and kill kill kill

