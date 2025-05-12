This Week with David Rovics

This Week with David Rovics

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

New song: "As We Watched a Million Children Die"

The Israeli plan is to kill everyone in Gaza -- "to holocaust them," as Netanyahu's advisors say live on national TV, in Hebrew.
David Rovics's avatar
David Rovics
May 12, 2025
Share
Transcript

As We Watched a Million Children Die

From a walled-off ghetto
A rebellion began
And then the war that’s been waged
Against every child, woman and man
Within the Gaza Ghetto
Where half of the people are kids
Israel targeted everyone
That’s exactly what they did

After 18 months of total war
With most everything gone
Despite such unequal odds
The resistance went on
So the regime decided
The only way to win
Was to starve to death
All the people within

In the future we’ll look back
And ask how we all stood by
As we watched a million children die

Netanyahu declared
Making it clear as day
To win against Hamas
This is the only way
To starve the population
Our retribution
Will be famine and disease
The Final Solution

Sometime later they’ll surmise
As they consider the assassins
That a Jewish state could do this
They’ll say no one could imagine
They’ll pretend we didn’t know
Or no one could turn the tide
Once the Israelis are finished
Committing genocide

© 2025 David Rovics
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture