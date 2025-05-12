New song: "As We Watched a Million Children Die"

As We Watched a Million Children Die

From a walled-off ghetto

A rebellion began

And then the war that’s been waged

Against every child, woman and man

Within the Gaza Ghetto

Where half of the people are kids

Israel targeted everyone

That’s exactly what they did

After 18 months of total war

With most everything gone

Despite such unequal odds

The resistance went on

So the regime decided

The only way to win

Was to starve to death

All the people within

In the future we’ll look back

And ask how we all stood by

As we watched a million children die

Netanyahu declared

Making it clear as day

To win against Hamas

This is the only way

To starve the population

Our retribution

Will be famine and disease

The Final Solution

Sometime later they’ll surmise

As they consider the assassins

That a Jewish state could do this

They’ll say no one could imagine

They’ll pretend we didn’t know

Or no one could turn the tide

Once the Israelis are finished

Committing genocide