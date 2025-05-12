New song: "As We Watched a Million Children Die"

As We Watched a Million Children Die
From a walled-off ghetto
A rebellion began
And then the war that’s been waged
Against every child, woman and man
Within the Gaza Ghetto
Where half of the people are kids
Israel targeted everyone
That’s exactly what they did
After 18 months of total war
With most everything gone
Despite such unequal odds
The resistance went on
So the regime decided
The only way to win
Was to starve to death
All the people within
In the future we’ll look back
And ask how we all stood by
As we watched a million children die
Netanyahu declared
Making it clear as day
To win against Hamas
This is the only way
To starve the population
Our retribution
Will be famine and disease
The Final Solution
Sometime later they’ll surmise
As they consider the assassins
That a Jewish state could do this
They’ll say no one could imagine
They’ll pretend we didn’t know
Or no one could turn the tide
Once the Israelis are finished
Committing genocide
