New song: "Arc of Justice"

Everywhere the Al-Jazeera reporters were reporting from throughout the Middle East during and after Iran's October 1st ballistic missile attack on Israeli military targets, people could be heard cheering loudly. Most of the people I know across the world might not have been cheering, but their hearts were a little lighter, for a little while, at least. I know mine was.
Arc of Justice
A year into this bloodbath, with so many families dead
Buried beneath the rubble or bombed as they fled
With the drones and tanks and fighter jets always nearby
Making sure that this will be another day when people die
In their hundreds, in their thousands, mostly women and kids
Buried beneath the buildings in which they had hid
In Baghdad, Beirut, and Beita, they can see the missiles crest
As they sail from east to west
On the streets below, no one can deny
That all the people there are cheering as they look up at the sky
After all the assassinations and all those blinded, maimed
After all the thousands of innocents claimed
Sentenced to starve, or to be buried alive
Wondering if any member of their family might survive
Wondering if in this world, if justice has an arc
Then it began in some silo with the initial spark
And it rose into the air, and came down
Onto military targets on Israeli ground
The announcement came on the radio, from the United States
Hunker down now, the racer’s left the gates
And in Iran and Iraq, Lebanon and Palestine
People went outside to hear the engines whine
And to see the Fatah rockets speeding on their way
Lighting up the night as if it were the day
Giving those who lost so much, a moment of respite
As they watched the fireworks, so brilliantly bright
