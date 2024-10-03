New song: "Arc of Justice"

Everywhere the Al-Jazeera reporters were reporting from throughout the Middle East during and after Iran's October 1st ballistic missile attack on Israeli military targets, people could be heard cheering loudly. Most of the people I know across the world might not have been cheering, but their hearts were a little lighter, for a little while, at least. I know mine was.

Arc of Justice

A year into this bloodbath, with so many families dead

Buried beneath the rubble or bombed as they fled

With the drones and tanks and fighter jets always nearby

Making sure that this will be another day when people die

In their hundreds, in their thousands, mostly women and kids

Buried beneath the buildings in which they had hid

In Baghdad, Beirut, and Beita, they can see the missiles crest

As they sail from east to west



On the streets below, no one can deny

That all the people there are cheering as they look up at the sky



After all the assassinations and all those blinded, maimed

After all the thousands of innocents claimed

Sentenced to starve, or to be buried alive

Wondering if any member of their family might survive

Wondering if in this world, if justice has an arc

Then it began in some silo with the initial spark

And it rose into the air, and came down

Onto military targets on Israeli ground



The announcement came on the radio, from the United States

Hunker down now, the racer’s left the gates

And in Iran and Iraq, Lebanon and Palestine

People went outside to hear the engines whine

And to see the Fatah rockets speeding on their way

Lighting up the night as if it were the day

Giving those who lost so much, a moment of respite

As they watched the fireworks, so brilliantly bright