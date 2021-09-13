This Week with David Rovics

New song: ”All That Didn‘t Change on 9-1-1”
David Rovics
Sep 13, 2021

All things considered, the main thing that changed on September 11th, 2001 was the narrative.  What didn't change were any of the main circumstances that led up to the attacks.

