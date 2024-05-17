Playback speed
Nakba 2.0 concert + Pacific Northwest tour!

On the occasion of the 76th anniversary of the Nakba, on May 15th, I livestreamed a concert from my living room. For the next 3 days I'll do concerts for actual live audiences in Washington and BC!
David Rovics
May 17, 2024
Transcript

This evening I’ll be in Community Room B at the Edmonds Waterfront Center in Edmonds, Washington (just north of Seattle). Saturday at 3 pm at the 411 Seniors Center in Vancouver, BC with the Gram Partisans and the Solidarity Notes Choir, and on Sunday evening a house concert in Olympia, Washington.

There’s no need for advance ticket purchase, no one turned away for lack of funds, hope to see folks this weekend! More info about these and other upcoming gigs at davidrovics.com/tour.

