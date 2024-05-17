Nakba 2.0 concert + Pacific Northwest tour!

This evening I’ll be in Community Room B at the Edmonds Waterfront Center in Edmonds, Washington (just north of Seattle). Saturday at 3 pm at the 411 Seniors Center in Vancouver, BC with the Gram Partisans and the Solidarity Notes Choir, and on Sunday evening a house concert in Olympia, Washington.

There’s no need for advance ticket purchase, no one turned away for lack of funds, hope to see folks this weekend! More info about these and other upcoming gigs at davidrovics.com/tour.