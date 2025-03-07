Playback speed
"Meanwhile in Gaza" REMIX

On Day 5 of Israel's complete blockade of all aid into Gaza, here's Chet Gardiner's ominous remix of the song I wrote when the blockade was imposed.
David Rovics
Mar 07, 2025
2025 WORLD TOUR UPDATE: after Mexico City and LA, we can now add Hastings to the cities in GB we'll be playing in, along with London, Portsmouth, Glasgow, and Edinburgh. Info at davidrovics.com/tour!

