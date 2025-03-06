We're also looking forward to LA, London, Glasgow and elsewhere after that! More info: davidrovics.com/tour
March 15-16 the Make the Planet Earth Great Again WORLD TOUR begins in MEXICO CITY!
The Ministry of Culture is thrilled to be kicking off our 2025 bout of touring with the St. Patrick's Weekend events in Mexico City!
Mar 06, 2025
This Week with David Rovics
If I do an interview, whether as the interviewer or interviewee, or a livestream event, new song, audio essay or various other things, it'll often go out as a podcast here.
Recent Episodes
