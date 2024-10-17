We have available dates for more gigs in all of the countries/regions we’re traveling in, and we’d love to sing at any Palestine solidarity rallies that are happening (for free). Cities we will be in or can easily get to for a weekend rally include Brussels, Aarhus, Trondheim, Copenhagen/Malmö, Boston, and both Portlands (Maine and Oregon).
Share this post
"Make the Planet Earth Great Again" MUSIC VIDEO
davidrovics.substack.com
"Make the Planet Earth Great Again" MUSIC VIDEO
I wrote "Make the Planet Earth Great Again" around the time when Trump first popularized his big slogan, back in 2015. For the upcoming album, iUteurki vs David Rovics, we have revisited the song.
Oct 17, 2024
This Week with David Rovics
If I do an interview, whether as the interviewer or interviewee, or a livestream event, new song, audio essay or various other things, it’ll often go out as a podcast here.If I do an interview, whether as the interviewer or interviewee, or a livestream event, new song, audio essay or various other things, it’ll often go out as a podcast here.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
"Make the Planet Earth Great Again" MUSIC VIDEO