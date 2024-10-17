Playback speed
"Make the Planet Earth Great Again" MUSIC VIDEO

I wrote "Make the Planet Earth Great Again" around the time when Trump first popularized his big slogan, back in 2015. For the upcoming album, iUteurki vs David Rovics, we have revisited the song.
David Rovics
Oct 17, 2024
2
We have available dates for more gigs in all of the countries/regions we’re traveling in, and we’d love to sing at any Palestine solidarity rallies that are happening (for free). Cities we will be in or can easily get to for a weekend rally include Brussels, Aarhus, Trondheim, Copenhagen/Malmö, Boston, and both Portlands (Maine and Oregon).

David Rovics
