This Week with David Rovics
This Week with David Rovics
Live at the Hydroberge
2
0:00
-3:56

Live at the Hydroberge

It was a great set with the band here in France on Friday at the Hydroberge in Preignan. We have here a soundboard recording.
David Rovics
Feb 11, 2024
2
Share
Transcript

No transcript...

Here’s 7 songs from the gig collected in a playlist on Soundcloud.

Most of the interview with Misty Winston the other day focused on Julian Assange, and the upcoming hearings at the Royal Courts of Justice on February 20 and 21 in London that many of us will be attending in one way or another.

Loading video

At the first of our two gigs this month in France, we were lucky enough to have photographer Matthew Weinreb in the crowd.

And in the Embarrassment of Riches category, the brilliant artist Christopher Clark was also there with his sketch pad!

February 24th and 25th in Bristol and London are both definitely happening, details coming soon! Details for all the other gigs are up at davidrovics.com/tour.

2 Comments
This Week with David Rovics
This Week with David Rovics
If I do an interview, whether as the interviewer or interviewee, or a livestream event, new song, audio essay or various other things, it’ll often go out as a podcast here.

Listen on

Substack App
RSS Feed
Email mobile setup link

Appears in episode

David Rovics

Recent Episodes

2:37
New song: "Lines Are Drawn"
  
David Rovics
16:14
The Mold, the Dust, and the Bathtub
  
David Rovics
1:05:31
Discussion with Chet Gardiner, musician/engineer
  
David Rovics
1:53:34
"Airdrop" MUSIC VIDEO + album guided tour video/podcast + Saturday's show will go on!
  
David Rovics
3:06
#AirDropAidForGaza + Notes From A Holocaust GUIDED TOUR & WORLD TOUR
  
David Rovics
1:07:12
Talking shop with Russell and Steve
  
David Rovics
2:52
"Famine and Disease" VIDEO + new mixes + Notes From A Holocaust workshop + interview
  
David Rovics