"Keep on Eating Til the Card's Maxed Out" REMIX

On another note, thanks to the wonderful gaggle of folks who joined my Community-Supported Art program on one platform or another since I put out this very autobiographical song in the first place a few days ago. Anyone else who wants to become a member, and receive a Better Anarchist Club card in the mail, please feel free! My children and my landlord will appreciate you, whether they know it or not.

I forgot to include lyrics when I first shared the song.

Keep On Eating Til the Card's Maxed Out

I put the groceries on a credit card

So when the 1st comes round

We’ll have money in the bank to pay the rent

It never used to be so hard

But lately I’ve found

Before the checks come in, the money’s spent

I didn’t know that my apartment

Would be a product on the market

Although housing is a basic human need

Now it's just someone’s investment

A place where they could park it

In this land of corporate greed

I don’t know what the future holds

But of this there is no doubt

We’ll keep on eating til the card’s maxed out

When I was young they said

The economy was booming

Back then I didn’t understand

This was just a line they fed

The people they were grooming

For the fate they had in store to take the land

You can just look down the street

There’s no question what you see

Listen to the trembling inflection

Most of the neighbors that you meet

As they’re turning their door key

People struggling in every direction

Bearing Witness, the album, is out on all the streaming platforms now.

The tour will involve the above locales in the Pacific Northwest, then June/July in Australia, August in northern California as well as the midwest, November in Scandinavia, if all goes as hoped… Many more gigs wanted!