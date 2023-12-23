"Just Like the Nazis Did" REMIX

As 2.3 million people in Gaza begin to die en masse from famine and disease, it becomes increasingly impossible to understand how anyone paying any attention to what’s actually going on there can justify the policies of Israel’s fascist regime, or how anyone understands Israel to be anything other than a fascist regime whose government, backed by much of Israeli society, is bent on genocide.

This song just mentions some of the parallels between contemporary Israeli fascism and the Nazi regime in Germany in the 1940’s that killed so many members of my extended family in central and eastern Europe. In the ten days since I wrote this song, there are so many more examples I could use.

This remix is the sixth track Chet Gardiner has worked his studio magic on from his home base in Hawai’i. When he’s done an album’s worth of remixes I’ll be putting them out as an album on Spotify and all the other streaming platforms.

Upcoming plans for the perpetual Ceasefire Tour include: