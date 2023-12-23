This Week with David Rovics
"Just Like the Nazis Did" REMIX
The latest remix for the upcoming album about the Palestinian Holocaust.
Dec 23, 2023
As 2.3 million people in Gaza begin to die en masse from famine and disease, it becomes increasingly impossible to understand how anyone paying any attention to what’s actually going on there can justify the policies of Israel’s fascist regime, or how anyone understands Israel to be anything other than a fascist regime whose government, backed by much of Israeli society, is bent on genocide.

This song just mentions some of the parallels between contemporary Israeli fascism and the Nazi regime in Germany in the 1940’s that killed so many members of my extended family in central and eastern Europe. In the ten days since I wrote this song, there are so many more examples I could use.

This remix is the sixth track Chet Gardiner has worked his studio magic on from his home base in Hawai’i. When he’s done an album’s worth of remixes I’ll be putting them out as an album on Spotify and all the other streaming platforms.

Upcoming plans for the perpetual Ceasefire Tour include:

  • NYC on the weekend of January 12th

  • Concert for Palestine on January 20th in downtown Portland, Oregon

  • Southern California at the end of January

  • France, England, Scotland, and Wales throughout February 2024

  • the northeastern US in late March/early April

  • Australia in late June/early July

  • living in the Pacific Northwest the rest of the time, where I’m available to do shows or sing at protests as well as provide sound for small ones

