Fall tour in EUROPE & the US!

I often do a gig in a town & meet people the next day who say "darn, I just heard you played here last night, I wish I had known..."

What's so much nicer is when people come up to me at the end of a show & say "I'm so glad my friend told me about this & I was able to come!"

Please spread the word, it makes all the difference for DIY tour success!