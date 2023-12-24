Photo from Bethlehem by Abdelfattah A Abusrour
"It's Christmas Eve" REMIX
"It's Christmas Eve" REMIX
Working at breakneck speed, Chet has performed his studio magic on the song I wrote this morning, "It's Christmas Eve" -- even while it's still Christmas Eve (at least in the Americas and Hawai'i)!
Dec 24, 2023
