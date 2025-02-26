This isn't corruption cleanup, it is a dictatorship installation. Chet Gardiner’s latest remix!
"It's A Coup" REMIX
Now they're firing all the military lawyers who are supposed to be responsible for determining whether a command is legal or not. This is a coup, in case there was any question.
Feb 26, 2025
This Week with David Rovics
If I do an interview, whether as the interviewer or interviewee, or a livestream event, new song, audio essay or various other things, it’ll often go out as a podcast here.If I do an interview, whether as the interviewer or interviewee, or a livestream event, new song, audio essay or various other things, it’ll often go out as a podcast here.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Share this post