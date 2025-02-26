Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
1
1

"It's A Coup" REMIX

Now they're firing all the military lawyers who are supposed to be responsible for determining whether a command is legal or not. This is a coup, in case there was any question.
David Rovics
Feb 26, 2025
1
1
Share
Transcript

This isn't corruption cleanup, it is a dictatorship installation. Chet Gardiner’s latest remix!

Discussion about this video

This Week with David Rovics
This Week with David Rovics
If I do an interview, whether as the interviewer or interviewee, or a livestream event, new song, audio essay or various other things, it’ll often go out as a podcast here.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
David Rovics
Recent Episodes
"What's Going on Here, Montreal?" REMIX
  David Rovics
New song: "What is Going on Here, Montreal?" #FreeYvesEngler
  David Rovics
"The Richest Man in the World Says So" REMIX
  David Rovics
Punishment and Appeasement
  David Rovics
Remembering Joan S. Livingston
  David Rovics
New song: "It's A Coup"
  David Rovics
Discussion with Peter Phillips, author of Titans of Capital
  David Rovics