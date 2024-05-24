As I sit here, most of the journalists still reporting from Gaza seem to be somewhere in a hospital complex in Rafah that is currently under siege by the Israeli military. This song is not a prediction of their deaths, but rather a plea for their lives.
Saturday in Portland!
NORTHERN CALIFORNIA: my plan is to take a trip to the Bay Area in August. I have confirmed gigs in Santa Rosa and in Berkeley. HOWEVER, I need at least 2 more definite gigs somewhere in No Cal or else it doesn't work. Anyone else want to host a house concert or other gig...?
"Hani Mahmoud and Tareq Abu Azzoum" REMIX