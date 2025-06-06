"Gunning Down Little Girls and Boys" REMIX
Whether it stops the genocide or not, the upcoming album is going to be really good, full of remixes like this one just in from Chet Gardiner and Laura Love of my latest song.
Jun 06, 2025
This Week with David Rovics
If I do an interview, whether as the interviewer or interviewee, or a livestream event, new song, audio essay or various other things, it'll often go out as a podcast here.
