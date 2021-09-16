”Free Them All” rough mix

It's been a wonderful several days at Big Red Studio with a bunch of stellar musicians -- one more chapter in an ongoing project, which will be a mixed and mastered album by early 2022. This is a rough mix of one of the tracks, about political prisoners in the USA. There's a video coming, too, which is already in process as well...
