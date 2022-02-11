This Week with David Rovics

Free Speech, Expensive Speech, Censorship, Social Media Algorithms, and Anarcho-Puritanism
Free Speech, Expensive Speech, Censorship, Social Media Algorithms, and Anarcho-Puritanism

David Rovics
Feb 11, 2022

Anyone who tries to boil the disinformation debate down to questions of free speech vs. censorship is either trying to distract you from the wizard behind the curtain, or they don't know he's there.

