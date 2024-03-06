This Week with David Rovics
"Flour" REMIX #FoodNotBombs
Gaza Wadi is Arabic for Babi Yar.
David Rovics
Mar 6, 2024
I wrote this song about the February 29th massacre carried out by Israeli occupation forces in Gaza, when they made sure the world will remember Gaza Wadi as the new Babi Yar. Since then, the Israelis have carried out massacres of starving Palestinians, trying to reach sacks of flour used as bait to draw them out from their destroyed homes, every single day. It's not an aberration, it's a tactic.

This is the improved audio version I just received over the ether from Chet Gardiner’s studio in Hawai’i.

If I do an interview, whether as the interviewer or interviewee, or a livestream event, new song, audio essay or various other things, it'll often go out as a podcast here.
Appears in episode
David Rovics
