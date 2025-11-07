The song will be on Ai Tsuno’s upcoming album, Army of Robots.

Once upon a time Facebook came

And it worked so well

You could see the faces and the names

It was such a great place to tell

Folks about whatever you had going

People gave up on email

Apparently anything worth knowing

Was on this app that was too big to fail

And people miss the days before

The formula was applied

And Facebook was enshitified

At first they invested their money

In what they call the end users

Then they turned the milk and honey

On the business customers

And once they strangled the competition

They went in for the kill

Once they got the top position

They had other pockets to fill

And people miss the days before

The formula was applied

And Uber was enshitified

Once upon a time there was

A chance for a musician to survive

And that was largely because

There was no Spotify

But their algorithms were so good

The playlists once were too

They got us hooked the best they could

Then brought on the spew

And people miss the days before

The formula was applied

And Spotify was enshitified

As long as the law defends

The walled gardens of the apps

And the billionaires depend

On this monopolistic crap

The future, like the present

All across the nation

Where the good times went?

To enshitification

And people miss the days before

The formula was applied

And the apps were all enshitified