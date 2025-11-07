The song will be on Ai Tsuno’s upcoming album, Army of Robots.
Once upon a time Facebook came
And it worked so well
You could see the faces and the names
It was such a great place to tell
Folks about whatever you had going
People gave up on email
Apparently anything worth knowing
Was on this app that was too big to fail
And people miss the days before
The formula was applied
And Facebook was enshitified
At first they invested their money
In what they call the end users
Then they turned the milk and honey
On the business customers
And once they strangled the competition
They went in for the kill
Once they got the top position
They had other pockets to fill
And people miss the days before
The formula was applied
And Uber was enshitified
Once upon a time there was
A chance for a musician to survive
And that was largely because
There was no Spotify
But their algorithms were so good
The playlists once were too
They got us hooked the best they could
Then brought on the spew
And people miss the days before
The formula was applied
And Spotify was enshitified
As long as the law defends
The walled gardens of the apps
And the billionaires depend
On this monopolistic crap
The future, like the present
All across the nation
Where the good times went?
To enshitification
And people miss the days before
The formula was applied
And the apps were all enshitified