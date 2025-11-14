For more info on the band: davidrovics.com/ai-tsuno
This is no time for political purity
This is a battle for humanity
It’s a struggle for life on Earth
Time to fight for all you’re worth
This is not the time to hold back
It’s time to organize and go on the attack
This is a fight for a society
With no one left behind
It’s a battle for the hearts and minds
If you love the people I got arms open wide
If you don’t, I’ll meet you outside
These are the moments that make or break
Nothing short of a world at stake
If you just want to equivocate
You’re a century too late
Chorus
There is no safe space on this ledge
Every sword is double edged
You can find danger in every tool
You can play it safe and play the fool
Spit it out of you’ve got a plan
Otherwise it’s do whatever you can
Chorus