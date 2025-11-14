This Week with David Rovics

Another track from Ai Tsuno's upcoming 6th album, Gaza Riviera.
David Rovics
Nov 14, 2025

For more info on the band: davidrovics.com/ai-tsuno

This is no time for political purity
This is a battle for humanity
It’s a struggle for life on Earth
Time to fight for all you’re worth
This is not the time to hold back
It’s time to organize and go on the attack

This is a fight for a society
With no one left behind
It’s a battle for the hearts and minds

If you love the people I got arms open wide
If you don’t, I’ll meet you outside
These are the moments that make or break
Nothing short of a world at stake
If you just want to equivocate
You’re a century too late

Chorus

There is no safe space on this ledge
Every sword is double edged
You can find danger in every tool
You can play it safe and play the fool
Spit it out of you’ve got a plan
Otherwise it’s do whatever you can

Chorus

