For more info on the band: davidrovics.com/ai-tsuno

This is no time for political purity

This is a battle for humanity

It’s a struggle for life on Earth

Time to fight for all you’re worth

This is not the time to hold back

It’s time to organize and go on the attack

This is a fight for a society

With no one left behind

It’s a battle for the hearts and minds

If you love the people I got arms open wide

If you don’t, I’ll meet you outside

These are the moments that make or break

Nothing short of a world at stake

If you just want to equivocate

You’re a century too late

Chorus

There is no safe space on this ledge

Every sword is double edged

You can find danger in every tool

You can play it safe and play the fool

Spit it out of you’ve got a plan

Otherwise it’s do whatever you can

Chorus