"No Contract, No Coffee"
Starbucks workers are on strike across the US. Here's a song for the picket lines.
David Rovics
Nov 16, 2025

At Starbucks the baristas
Have tried to form a union
But the bosses have refused
To have a negotiation
But if they’re not gonna talk to us
Then we all just might
Refrain from pouring
Another flat white

Baristas are on strike
All over the country
Saying no contract
No coffee
No contract
No coffee

The CEO he makes
Six thousand times
As much as a barista
And that itself’s a crime
Especially when you consider
How impossible it is
To survive on the service end
Of the coffee biz

Chorus

You want people doing work
You gotta pay us so
We can live another day
To make another frappuccino
But with the rent as high
As it’s gotten to
There’s no point in pouring
Another cold brew

Chorus

