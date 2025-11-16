At Starbucks the baristas

Have tried to form a union

But the bosses have refused

To have a negotiation

But if they’re not gonna talk to us

Then we all just might

Refrain from pouring

Another flat white

Baristas are on strike

All over the country

Saying no contract

No coffee

No contract

No coffee

The CEO he makes

Six thousand times

As much as a barista

And that itself’s a crime

Especially when you consider

How impossible it is

To survive on the service end

Of the coffee biz

Chorus

You want people doing work

You gotta pay us so

We can live another day

To make another frappuccino

But with the rent as high

As it’s gotten to

There’s no point in pouring

Another cold brew

Chorus