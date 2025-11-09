This Week with David Rovics

"Age of the Online Troll"
The main problem with modern communications is how the scales are weighted so massively in favor of whatever perspective the most vile online troll accounts want to share.
David Rovics
Nov 09, 2025

This song will be featured on Ai Tsuno’s upcoming album, Army of Robots.

The world is so full
Of kind and lovely folks
Like the way a wheel
Has lots of different spokes
All sorts of people doing
All sorts of useful things
For whatever good
Any of that brings

Because this is the epoch
Of the asshole
The age of the online troll

Whatever wonders you might
Bring to the neighborhood
Someone is bound to get you
For the crime of doing good
Because the way you went about it
Was surely worth critique
And someone out there surely
Will make it sound chic

Chorus

If want to save the world
Soon you’ll find
You’re stepping on toes
As yet undefined
But you can be certain
You’ll set off the alarm
And alert the attention
Of a bot farm

Chorus

