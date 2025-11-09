This song will be featured on Ai Tsuno’s upcoming album, Army of Robots.
The world is so full
Of kind and lovely folks
Like the way a wheel
Has lots of different spokes
All sorts of people doing
All sorts of useful things
For whatever good
Any of that brings
Because this is the epoch
Of the asshole
The age of the online troll
Whatever wonders you might
Bring to the neighborhood
Someone is bound to get you
For the crime of doing good
Because the way you went about it
Was surely worth critique
And someone out there surely
Will make it sound chic
Chorus
If want to save the world
Soon you’ll find
You’re stepping on toes
As yet undefined
But you can be certain
You’ll set off the alarm
And alert the attention
Of a bot farm
Chorus