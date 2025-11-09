This song will be featured on Ai Tsuno’s upcoming album, Army of Robots.

The world is so full

Of kind and lovely folks

Like the way a wheel

Has lots of different spokes

All sorts of people doing

All sorts of useful things

For whatever good

Any of that brings

Because this is the epoch

Of the asshole

The age of the online troll

Whatever wonders you might

Bring to the neighborhood

Someone is bound to get you

For the crime of doing good

Because the way you went about it

Was surely worth critique

And someone out there surely

Will make it sound chic

Chorus

If want to save the world

Soon you’ll find

You’re stepping on toes

As yet undefined

But you can be certain

You’ll set off the alarm

And alert the attention

Of a bot farm

Chorus