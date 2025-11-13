I wrote the lyrics. For lots of info about the band: davidrovics.com/ai-tsuno
Trump says he’ll bring peace to the middle east
First time in a thousand years at least
Back when the zealots launched the raids
Holy wars, armed crusades
Killing whoever they found in the Holy Land
From the salty seas to the desert sands
So they could have their Gaza Riviera
They wanted Al-Quds for the Europeans
When they got in they killed all the Muslims
It was the worst slaughter the city had seen
Then a century later came Salahdin
The greatest and most beautiful sight
Who made the Crusaders all take flight
Those who wanted their Gaza Riviera
Fast forward a few centuries ahead
In the wake of the Great War Balfour said
We’re taking this land of Palestine
For any European Jew who says “that’s mine”
And ever since then there’s been intifada
They say pacification, we say “nada”
To those who want their Gaza Riviera
Now since the Gaza Ghetto Uprising
A whole lot of the world is realizing
We’ve gone from catastrophe to genocide
That’s exactly what’s happening there inside
Behind the walls, where the food is kept out
Where children are starving now, no doubt
For those who want their Gaza Riviera
