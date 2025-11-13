I wrote the lyrics. For lots of info about the band: davidrovics.com/ai-tsuno

Trump says he’ll bring peace to the middle east

First time in a thousand years at least

Back when the zealots launched the raids

Holy wars, armed crusades

Killing whoever they found in the Holy Land

From the salty seas to the desert sands

So they could have their Gaza Riviera

They wanted Al-Quds for the Europeans

When they got in they killed all the Muslims

It was the worst slaughter the city had seen

Then a century later came Salahdin

The greatest and most beautiful sight

Who made the Crusaders all take flight

Those who wanted their Gaza Riviera

Fast forward a few centuries ahead

In the wake of the Great War Balfour said

We’re taking this land of Palestine

For any European Jew who says “that’s mine”

And ever since then there’s been intifada

They say pacification, we say “nada”

To those who want their Gaza Riviera

Now since the Gaza Ghetto Uprising

A whole lot of the world is realizing

We’ve gone from catastrophe to genocide

That’s exactly what’s happening there inside

Behind the walls, where the food is kept out

Where children are starving now, no doubt

For those who want their Gaza Riviera

Trump says he’ll bring peace to the middle east