The skies are growing darker

The air is thick with haze

The sun looks orange in the distance

In these terrifying days

The fire lines aren’t holding

Like they did before

And no one seems to know

Exactly what’s in store

But at least I have you

And you have me in turn

As we’re watching the world burn

The police raids are increasing

Camps are being built

What once was creeping is now

Rushing on full tilt

I’d likely just stay home

If you weren’t coming too

And even though I’m not sure

What we’re going to do

Chorus

Say whatever you might

Someone will argue back

It seems like every idea

Provokes one more attack

Every call to unity

Has someone shout divide

I so wish we could all do like you and I

Side by side

Chorus

PDX: I’ll be back in town tonight, and around for the rest of November and beyond… The weekly, highly musical vigil for Gaza at 12th and Hawthorne SE will be happening every Sunday at noon for the next 4 Sundays, at least. We need more people in our little patch of grass, with more banners and giant puppets and other things that communicate well, in addition to more musicians who have a song to share.