The skies are growing darker
The air is thick with haze
The sun looks orange in the distance
In these terrifying days
The fire lines aren’t holding
Like they did before
And no one seems to know
Exactly what’s in store
But at least I have you
And you have me in turn
As we’re watching the world burn
The police raids are increasing
Camps are being built
What once was creeping is now
Rushing on full tilt
I’d likely just stay home
If you weren’t coming too
And even though I’m not sure
What we’re going to do
Chorus
Say whatever you might
Someone will argue back
It seems like every idea
Provokes one more attack
Every call to unity
Has someone shout divide
I so wish we could all do like you and I
Side by side
Chorus
PDX: I’ll be back in town tonight, and around for the rest of November and beyond… The weekly, highly musical vigil for Gaza at 12th and Hawthorne SE will be happening every Sunday at noon for the next 4 Sundays, at least. We need more people in our little patch of grass, with more banners and giant puppets and other things that communicate well, in addition to more musicians who have a song to share.