Elijah Played the Violin
Elijah Played the Violin

David Rovics
Aug 30, 2022

On August 30th, 2019, a young man named Elijah McClain was killed by a gang of police in his home town of Aurora, Colorado, for being Black. #TDIH #PeoplesHistory #BlackLivesMatter

