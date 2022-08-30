Elijah Played the Violin

On August 30th, 2019, a young man named Elijah McClain was killed by a gang of police in his home town of Aurora, Colorado, for being Black. #TDIH #PeoplesHistory #BlackLivesMatter
If I do an interview, whether as the interviewer or interviewee, or a livestream event, new song, audio essay or various other things, it'll often go out as a podcast here.
