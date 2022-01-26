This Week with David Rovics

Discussion with Scott Harris, host of Between the Lines Radio Newsmagazine
David Rovics
Jan 26, 2022

I spent an hour talking with longtime radio host, Scott Harris, about his decades at WPKN in Bridgeport, Connecticut, and much more.

