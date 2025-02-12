Playback speed
Discussion with Peter Phillips, author of Titans of Capital

I had a discussion yesterday with Peter Phillips about his new book, Titans of Capital: How Concentrated Wealth Threatens Humanity.
David Rovics
Feb 12, 2025
Transcript

After I play on February 22nd in Hood River, Oregon, plans for 2025 for the Ministry of Culture include a March-April tour that will take us to Mexico City for St. Patrick’s Day, then southern California, England, Scotland, and back to the Pacific Northwest with gigs in British Columbia by late April (just me for that bit). In July, another Ministry of Culture tour of Australia. Late September, northern California. If you’re in any of those regions — or somewhere else, for that matter — we’d love to hear from you about doing something in your town!

