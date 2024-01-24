This Week with David Rovics
Discussion with Chet Gardiner, musician/engineer
Here's the discussion I had on Tuesday with Chet Gardiner, the musician/engineer I collaborated with to create the new album, Notes From A Holocaust.
David Rovics
Jan 24, 2024
Thursday at the same time — 11 am Pacific/1900 GMT — I’ll do a house concert from my living room, with mandola, and content oriented towards songs from the latest album. Catch the show live on Twitch or check it out after the fact here…

