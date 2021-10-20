This Week with David Rovics

Democracy in the US Today with David Rovics
David Rovics
Oct 20, 2021

Before I hit the road for the tour I'm on currently, professor Layne Hartsell conducted this extended interview with me, mostly about my analysis of certain aspects of history and current events that I've been writing about a lot lately.

