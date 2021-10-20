Democracy in the US Today with David Rovics

Before I hit the road for the tour I'm on currently, professor Layne Hartsell conducted this extended interview with me, mostly about my analysis of certain aspects of history and current events that I've been writing about a lot lately.
This Week with David Rovics
If I do an interview, whether as the interviewer or interviewee, or a livestream event, new song, audio essay or various other things, it’ll often go out as a podcast here.If I do an interview, whether as the interviewer or interviewee, or a livestream event, new song, audio essay or various other things, it’ll often go out as a podcast here.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes