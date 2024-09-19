This Week with David Rovics
This Week with David Rovics
David Rovics interview on Gorilla Radio
0:00
-29:01

David Rovics interview on Gorilla Radio

Here's Chris Cook's interview with me from yesterday, wherein I wax eloquent about the horrors for a half hour.
David Rovics
Sep 19, 2024
Share
Transcript

You can hear the entire show and subscribe to Gorilla Radio, which is a wonderful weekly podcast, on Substack. And to meet the host, come to my gig next weekend in Victoria, BC!

Fall Touring

Lots of gigs coming up next weekend and in early October in various parts of Washington, British Columbia, and Oregon! And then lots of gigs with Kamala Emanuel throughout November in Belgium, Scandinavia, and New England. There’s still room for more gigs in all areas, if anyone’s inclined to organize anything else!

Discussion about this podcast

This Week with David Rovics
This Week with David Rovics
If I do an interview, whether as the interviewer or interviewee, or a livestream event, new song, audio essay or various other things, it’ll often go out as a podcast here.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
David Rovics
Recent Episodes
New song: "Aysenur"
  David Rovics
New song: "Ballad of Donald and Kamala (When it Comes to Israel)"
  David Rovics
Summer Podcasts 2024
  David Rovics
"Section 12 (Do You Support the Resistance?)" REMIX
  David Rovics
"On the Streets of London" REMIX
  David Rovics
New song: "On the Streets of London (Free Sarah Wilkinson)"
  David Rovics
"In Wisconsin in 1854 (Song for Joshua Glover)" REMIX
  David Rovics