This Week with David Rovics

This Week with David Rovics

This Week with David Rovics
This Week with David Rovics
Collings and Me
0:00
-1:03:07

Collings and Me

David Rovics's avatar
David Rovics
Jan 13, 2022

Today for my weekly living room livestream session I got back to playing the guitar -- but it's my new Collings, amplified with a K&K pickup and preamp.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 David Rovics · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture