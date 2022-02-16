This Week with David Rovics

This Week with David Rovics

This Week with David Rovics
This Week with David Rovics
Cindy Sheehan’s Soapbox
0:00
-54:44

Cindy Sheehan’s Soapbox

David Rovics's avatar
David Rovics
Feb 16, 2022

My old friend and fellow anti-imperialist, Cindy Sheehan, has a weekly show called Cindy Sheehan's Soapbox.  I was her guest this week, and it was a pleasure catching up with her, reminiscing about old times, and talking about our experiences with cancel culture.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 David Rovics · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture