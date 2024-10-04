This Week with David Rovics
"Ballad of Donald and Kamala (When It Comes to Israel)" REMIX
"Ballad of Donald and Kamala (When It Comes to Israel)" REMIX

The VP debate was going on when Chet sent me this latest remix, of a song that may have a short shelf life, but it's ragingly relevant for now, as the bipartisan war against Iran seems imminent.
David Rovics
Oct 04, 2024
David Rovics
