"Ballad of Donald and Kamala (When It Comes to Israel)" REMIX
The VP debate was going on when Chet sent me this latest remix, of a song that may have a short shelf life, but it's ragingly relevant for now, as the bipartisan war against Iran seems imminent.
Oct 04, 2024
