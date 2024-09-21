Remixed rendition thanks to Chet Gardiner, from his studio in Hawai'i.
"Aysenur" REMIX #FreePalestine
Ayşenur Ezgi Eygi was born on July 27th, 1998, and killed by an Israeli sniper while standing with besieged Palestinians in the town of Beita, in the Occupied West Bank, on September 6th, 2024.
Sep 21, 2024
