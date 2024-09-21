This Week with David Rovics
This Week with David Rovics
"Aysenur" REMIX #FreePalestine
2
0:00
-3:39

"Aysenur" REMIX #FreePalestine

Ayşenur Ezgi Eygi was born on July 27th, 1998, and killed by an Israeli sniper while standing with besieged Palestinians in the town of Beita, in the Occupied West Bank, on September 6th, 2024.
David Rovics
Sep 21, 2024
2
Share
Transcript

Remixed rendition thanks to Chet Gardiner, from his studio in Hawai'i.

Discussion about this podcast

This Week with David Rovics
This Week with David Rovics
If I do an interview, whether as the interviewer or interviewee, or a livestream event, new song, audio essay or various other things, it’ll often go out as a podcast here.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
David Rovics
Recent Episodes
The Anxiety
  David Rovics
David Rovics interview on Gorilla Radio
  David Rovics
New song: "Aysenur"
  David Rovics
New song: "Ballad of Donald and Kamala (When it Comes to Israel)"
  David Rovics
Summer Podcasts 2024
  David Rovics
"Section 12 (Do You Support the Resistance?)" REMIX
  David Rovics
"On the Streets of London" REMIX
  David Rovics