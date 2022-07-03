This Week with David Rovics

This Week with David Rovics

This Week with David Rovics
This Week with David Rovics
”At the End of World War 3” from Chet Gardiner
0:00
-4:45

”At the End of World War 3” from Chet Gardiner

David Rovics's avatar
David Rovics
Jul 03, 2022

If you've never heard of a musician named Chet Gardiner, here's a fine introduction.  This is his solo acoustic version of a song I wrote a few months ago, which he recorded at his home studio in Hawaii.  

Both the bassy resonance of Chet's voice and his delivery reminds me very much of the last recordings Johnny Cash made, which I think were brilliant. Chet's fingerstyle DADGAD guitar playing is so evocative as well.

He plays a lot of other instruments as well, and I'm very much looking forward to hopefully spending the last half of January with other musicians at his studio in Hawaii making a record together.  More on those plans soon...

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 David Rovics · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture