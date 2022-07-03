”At the End of World War 3” from Chet Gardiner

If you've never heard of a musician named Chet Gardiner, here's a fine introduction. This is his solo acoustic version of a song I wrote a few months ago, which he recorded at his home studio in Hawaii.

Both the bassy resonance of Chet's voice and his delivery reminds me very much of the last recordings Johnny Cash made, which I think were brilliant. Chet's fingerstyle DADGAD guitar playing is so evocative as well.

He plays a lot of other instruments as well, and I'm very much looking forward to hopefully spending the last half of January with other musicians at his studio in Hawaii making a record together. More on those plans soon...