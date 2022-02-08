This Week with David Rovics

This Week with David Rovics

This Week with David Rovics
This Week with David Rovics
Anatomy of a Cancellation
0:00
-18:16

Anatomy of a Cancellation

David Rovics's avatar
David Rovics
Feb 08, 2022

If you play by the rules of the cancel culture, the cancel culture rules.  This is my response to being publicly disinvited from singing at a rally last Saturday, due to false allegations spread by Twitter trolls apparently being believed.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 David Rovics · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture