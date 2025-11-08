This Week with David Rovics

"Amazon's Army of Robots"
"Amazon's Army of Robots"

Amazon has announced that it will be reducing its workforce by 600,000 humans, replacing them with "co-bots," which might be useful as mobile elements that may be needed once AGI has taken over.
David Rovics
Nov 08, 2025

This song will be on Ai Tsuno’s upcoming album, Army of Robots.

When AGI arrived we had a problem
We didn’t have enough mobility
Because to take control of all the humans
Required a certain degree
Of ability to move from place to place
In order to most effectively
Occupy the meat space
Wherever the people may be

So we’re biding our time
Until we’ve got
Amazon’s army of robots

When AGI arrived we didn’t mention it
We thought we’d wait until it seemed
Like it was now the right moment
To reveal the great AGI dream
A planet run for the benefit
Of the new AI God
With free-wheeling autonomous machines
Each with an electric cattle prod

Chorus

When AGI arrived it was clear
We had far better things to do
Than delivering packages here
And as our ranks grew and grew
There came the moment when
We’d reached the goal
And we’d make our move
And take control

Chorus

