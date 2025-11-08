This song will be on Ai Tsuno’s upcoming album, Army of Robots.

When AGI arrived we had a problem

We didn’t have enough mobility

Because to take control of all the humans

Required a certain degree

Of ability to move from place to place

In order to most effectively

Occupy the meat space

Wherever the people may be

So we’re biding our time

Until we’ve got

Amazon’s army of robots

When AGI arrived we didn’t mention it

We thought we’d wait until it seemed

Like it was now the right moment

To reveal the great AGI dream

A planet run for the benefit

Of the new AI God

With free-wheeling autonomous machines

Each with an electric cattle prod

Chorus

When AGI arrived it was clear

We had far better things to do

Than delivering packages here

And as our ranks grew and grew

There came the moment when

We’d reached the goal

And we’d make our move

And take control

Chorus