This song will be on Ai Tsuno’s upcoming album, Army of Robots.
When AGI arrived we had a problem
We didn’t have enough mobility
Because to take control of all the humans
Required a certain degree
Of ability to move from place to place
In order to most effectively
Occupy the meat space
Wherever the people may be
So we’re biding our time
Until we’ve got
Amazon’s army of robots
When AGI arrived we didn’t mention it
We thought we’d wait until it seemed
Like it was now the right moment
To reveal the great AGI dream
A planet run for the benefit
Of the new AI God
With free-wheeling autonomous machines
Each with an electric cattle prod
Chorus
When AGI arrived it was clear
We had far better things to do
Than delivering packages here
And as our ranks grew and grew
There came the moment when
We’d reached the goal
And we’d make our move
And take control
Chorus