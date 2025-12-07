Rage Bait: a guided tour

The latest David Rovics musical production, Ai Tsuno’s eighth album, drops on all the streaming platforms later this month. In this podcast special, Ai Tsuno herself presents a guided tour of Rage Bait, and introduces you to songs such as Pogroms of the Occupied West Bank, Tweedledumb and Tweedledumber, Let’s Talk About Sex, They Deleted David Rovics, and the title track.

PDX: come to 12th and Hawthorne today and check out our spiffy new waterproof banner! Palestine vigil playlist and more at davidrovics.com/palestine.

TEXAS: I fly to Texas in a few days! Gigs in Austin, Dallas, and Houston! Please tell the Texans! Info at davidrovics.com/tour.