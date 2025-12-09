This Week with David Rovics

Talking YouTube Blacklist Blues with Sam Husseini and friends
Talking YouTube Blacklist Blues with Sam Husseini and friends

Stories of the Memory Hole.
David Rovics
Dec 09, 2025

On the daily news and information show broadcast out of KPFA in Berkeley, California, every Friday host Dennis Bernstein is joined for the first half of Flashpoints by Sam Husseini to talk about the latest in Israel’s genocide. Today journalist Robert Inlakesh and I joined Dennis and Sam to talk about our respective experiences getting blacklisted by YouTube, or in Robert’s case, by Google altogether.

