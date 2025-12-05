Talking AI Music with me and Chris on the Labor Heritage Power Hour

The Labor Heritage Power Hour is a weekly radio show on WPFW in Washington, DC, as well as a podcast. Most of the hour consists of Chris Garlock and I diving deep into the weeds of AI music generation and the future of humanity. It was a great interview to begin with, but then the way the songs were edited in for the final version makes it even better.

Next week I’ll be in Texas, later in the month in Georgia, and in January Arizona, and I’ll be joined by Kamala for an extended visit to California! I have free evenings in all of those states for more gigs, if anybody might be inclined to host a house concert or organize anything else — please drop me a line!

I’ve got the new banner, and from now on this vigil is going to have some arresting visuals to go along with the music and the rest.