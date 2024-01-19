"Airdrop" MUSIC VIDEO + album guided tour video/podcast + Saturday's show will go on!

This Week with David Rovics
A brilliant new music video for the #AirDropAidForGaza campaign, and Saturday's Concert for Palestine in downtown Portland will happen regardless of the weather.
David Rovics
Jan 19, 2024
This song is a plea to King Abdullah.  And anyone else capable of doing the kinds of airdrops over Gaza that the Jordanian military has recently done.

Loading video

The archived rendition of yesterday’s livestreamed broadcast of the new album, with commentary.

PDX: I'm hearing from people planning to come into town from all over on Saturday who are wondering about the weather. I know the city is covered in a sheet of ice at the moment, but we are expecting the streets downtown to be navigable on Saturday, and the SHOW WILL GO ON!

