A History of the World TRAILER

The 80 images in this little trailer I put together are related to 80 of the stories that are part of the podcast series.

The images were all generated by Grok from prompts I gave it. These AI chatbots are amazing.

I of course understand why so many people are troubled by all kinds of implications involved with this kind of thing, whether in the realm of visual art, music, or whatever other facet of reality is being currently transformed in so many ways by the new technology. I am one of those troubled people! But I'm sure that whatever solutions we might find, they'll only be found on the societal level -- not by some sector of society abstaining from it, whatever "it" may be.