A History of the World EPISODE 16

2020-2022
The Centers for Disease Control suspend evictions nationwide (“Don’t Pay the Rent”)
New Zealand/Aotearoa becomes one of the very few places on Earth free of Covid-19 (“Aotearoa”)
George Floyd is executed on camera, and protests and riots explode across the US (“As I Watch Minneapolis Burn”)
Sustained protests take place across the US for months and millions of people say that Black lives matter (“Say Their Names”)
The Trump administration declares Portland and Seattle to be “anarchist jurisdictions” (“Anarchist Jurisdiction”)
Israel bombs Gaza again, with even bigger bombs than the last time (“Watch the Buildings Crumble”)
Palestine Action forms in the UK and starts destroying Elbit Systems factories (“Smashing Elbit Systems”)
There is a Heat Dome over Portland, Oregon and the temperature hits 116F/47C (“116 Degrees”)
Russian invades Ukraine, and the US imposes sanctions on Russia (“This is Not a Trade War”)
Georgia state police kill an activist named Tortuguita in a hail of bullets for trespassing (“Tortuguita’s Playlist”)
This series basically ends here with 2022. But for a lot of vitally important history on late 2023 and 2024, I have a three-part podcast series very much like this one which you can listen to at davidrovics.com/palestine.
