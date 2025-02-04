This Week with David Rovics
A History of the World EPISODE 16
A History of the World EPISODE 16

Listen to episode 16 (of 16) first, or start at the beginning with episode 1 at davidrovics.com/ahistoryoftheworld.
David Rovics
Feb 04, 2025
Transcript

2020-2022

  • The Centers for Disease Control suspend evictions nationwide (“Don’t Pay the Rent”)

  • New Zealand/Aotearoa becomes one of the very few places on Earth free of Covid-19 (“Aotearoa”)

  • George Floyd is executed on camera, and protests and riots explode across the US (“As I Watch Minneapolis Burn”)

  • Sustained protests take place across the US for months and millions of people say that Black lives matter (“Say Their Names”)

  • The Trump administration declares Portland and Seattle to be “anarchist jurisdictions” (“Anarchist Jurisdiction”)

  • Israel bombs Gaza again, with even bigger bombs than the last time (“Watch the Buildings Crumble”)

  • Palestine Action forms in the UK and starts destroying Elbit Systems factories (“Smashing Elbit Systems”)

  • There is a Heat Dome over Portland, Oregon and the temperature hits 116F/47C (“116 Degrees”)

  • Russian invades Ukraine, and the US imposes sanctions on Russia (“This is Not a Trade War”)

  • Georgia state police kill an activist named Tortuguita in a hail of bullets for trespassing (“Tortuguita’s Playlist”)

This series basically ends here with 2022. But for a lot of vitally important history on late 2023 and 2024, I have a three-part podcast series very much like this one which you can listen to at davidrovics.com/palestine.

