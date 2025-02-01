A History of the World EPISODE 15

Thousands of people travel from all over to protest against the pipeline being put through the Standing Rock reservation in North Dakota (“Standing Rock”)

Grenfell Tower burns in London, killing 72 (“Names and Addresses”)

White supremacists rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, killing Heather Heyer and injuring dozens (“Today in Charlottesville”)

The state of Arizona cracks down further on those trying to keep refugees from dying on the border (“I Was a Stranger”)

The Trump administration institutes the child separation policy on the US-Mexico border (“ICE”)

Willem van Spronsen dies in an effort to prevent refugees from being deported in Tacoma, Washington (“The Time to Act”)

The Great March of Return begins in Palestine on Land Day in 2018 (“Land Day”)

Two-year-old refugee, Mawda Shawri, is killed by police in Belgium (“Mawda Was Her Name”)

Wikileaks founder, Julian Assange, is forcibly removed from the Ecuadorian Embassy and imprisoned at Belmarsh (“Behind These Prison Walls”)

Stella Moris announces to the world that she and Julian have two children (“When Julian Met Stella”)

Annual numbers of people dying on the streets of Los Angeles County exceeds 1,000 for the first time (“Living on the Streets of LA”)

Bernie Sanders runs for president again and has his campaign sabotaged by the Democratic National Committee (“Bernie 2020”)

Jason Hargrove becomes one of the first “essential workers” to die from Covid-19 in the US (“Essentially Expandable”)