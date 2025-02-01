This Week with David Rovics
A History of the World EPISODE 15
You can just listen to episode 15, or start at the beginning of the podcast series at davidrovics.com/ahistoryoftheworld.
Feb 01, 2025
2016-2020

  • Thousands of people travel from all over to protest against the pipeline being put through the Standing Rock reservation in North Dakota (“Standing Rock”)

  • Grenfell Tower burns in London, killing 72 (“Names and Addresses”)

  • White supremacists rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, killing Heather Heyer and injuring dozens (“Today in Charlottesville”)

  • The state of Arizona cracks down further on those trying to keep refugees from dying on the border (“I Was a Stranger”)

  • The Trump administration institutes the child separation policy on the US-Mexico border (“ICE”)

  • Willem van Spronsen dies in an effort to prevent refugees from being deported in Tacoma, Washington (“The Time to Act”)

  • The Great March of Return begins in Palestine on Land Day in 2018 (“Land Day”)

  • Two-year-old refugee, Mawda Shawri, is killed by police in Belgium (“Mawda Was Her Name”)

  • Wikileaks founder, Julian Assange, is forcibly removed from the Ecuadorian Embassy and imprisoned at Belmarsh (“Behind These Prison Walls”)

  • Stella Moris announces to the world that she and Julian have two children (“When Julian Met Stella”)

  • Annual numbers of people dying on the streets of Los Angeles County exceeds 1,000 for the first time (“Living on the Streets of LA”)

  • Bernie Sanders runs for president again and has his campaign sabotaged by the Democratic National Committee (“Bernie 2020”)

  • Jason Hargrove becomes one of the first “essential workers” to die from Covid-19 in the US (“Essentially Expandable”)

  • The Oregon Employment Department demonstrates itself to be completely unprepared for the Covid-19 emergency (“Ballad of the Oregon Employment Department”)

