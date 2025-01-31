This Week with David Rovics
A History of the World EPISODE 14
A History of the World EPISODE 14

Just listen to this episode, or start at the beginning with episode 1 at davidrovics.com/ahistoryoftheworld.
David Rovics
Jan 31, 2025
Transcript

2013-2016

  • Edward Snowden reveals the NSA's Prism Program to the world ("Prism")

  • I am prevented from entering New Zealand on a mysterious basis ("Spies are Reading my Blog")

  • Folks who smashed helicopter gunships with sledgehammers in Australia go on trial ("If I had a Hammer")

  • There is a coup in Ukraine, and the Biden family gives the appearance of involvement ("A Biden Ballad")

  • The police killings of Eric Garner and Michael Brown, Jr. elicit marches across the US ("I Can't Breathe")

  • A white supremacist commits a massacre at the oldest Black church in South Carolina ("The State House Lawn")

  • A massacre on the Kenya-Somalia border is prevented ("One Day in Kenya")

  • Hundreds of thousands of refugees flood into Europe from Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan and elsewhere ("Upon Our Shores")

  • The autonomous region of Rojava is established in northern Syria ("Rojava")

  • Omid Masoumali immolates himself on the island of Nauru in an Australian internment camp ("Leila and Majnun")

  • Jeremy Corbyn is elected leader of the British Labor Party ("I Agree with Jeremy")

  • Donald Trump launches a campaign for the US presidency, and wins ("Make the Planet Earth Great Again")

