A History of the World EPISODE 14

2013-2016
Edward Snowden reveals the NSA's Prism Program to the world ("Prism")
I am prevented from entering New Zealand on a mysterious basis ("Spies are Reading my Blog")
Folks who smashed helicopter gunships with sledgehammers in Australia go on trial ("If I had a Hammer")
There is a coup in Ukraine, and the Biden family gives the appearance of involvement ("A Biden Ballad")
The police killings of Eric Garner and Michael Brown, Jr. elicit marches across the US ("I Can't Breathe")
A white supremacist commits a massacre at the oldest Black church in South Carolina ("The State House Lawn")
A massacre on the Kenya-Somalia border is prevented ("One Day in Kenya")
Hundreds of thousands of refugees flood into Europe from Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan and elsewhere ("Upon Our Shores")
The autonomous region of Rojava is established in northern Syria ("Rojava")
Omid Masoumali immolates himself on the island of Nauru in an Australian internment camp ("Leila and Majnun")
Jeremy Corbyn is elected leader of the British Labor Party ("I Agree with Jeremy")
Donald Trump launches a campaign for the US presidency, and wins ("Make the Planet Earth Great Again")
