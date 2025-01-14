This Week with David Rovics
A History of the World EPISODE 12
A History of the World EPISODE 12

You can start here with episode 12, or start at the beginning at davidrovics.com/ahistoryoftheworld. If you're enjoying the podcast series, please tell people about it.
Jan 14, 2025
2009-2011

  • The killing of Oscar Grant by BART police sets off a movement against police brutality in the San Francisco bay area (“Song for Oscar Grant”)

  • Barack Obama is elected president on a platform of Hope and Change (“If Only It Were True”)

  • Private Chelsea Manning is arrested and imprisoned for revealing US war crimes in Iraq (“Song for Chelsea Manning”)

  • The Global Financial Crisis results in a skyrocketing in the cost of housing in the US (“Just a Renter”)

  • The biggest ship to try to break the siege of Gaza, the Mavi Marmara, is attacked by Israeli soldiers, with 9 dead (“Song for the Mavi Marmara”)

  • The Citizens United Supreme Court decision gives corporations an unlimited ability to influence elections (“Corporations Are People, Too”)

  • The people of Tunisia rise up (“Tunisia, 2011”)

  • Tens of thousands of people occupy the Wisconsin state capitol (“Wisconsin”)

  • A tsunami kills tens of thousands of people in Japan (“Minami Sanriku”)

