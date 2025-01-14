A History of the World EPISODE 12

You can start here with episode 12, or start at the beginning at davidrovics.com/ahistoryoftheworld. If you're enjoying the podcast series, please tell people about it.
2009-2011
The killing of Oscar Grant by BART police sets off a movement against police brutality in the San Francisco bay area (“Song for Oscar Grant”)
Barack Obama is elected president on a platform of Hope and Change (“If Only It Were True”)
Private Chelsea Manning is arrested and imprisoned for revealing US war crimes in Iraq (“Song for Chelsea Manning”)
The Global Financial Crisis results in a skyrocketing in the cost of housing in the US (“Just a Renter”)
The biggest ship to try to break the siege of Gaza, the Mavi Marmara, is attacked by Israeli soldiers, with 9 dead (“Song for the Mavi Marmara”)
The Citizens United Supreme Court decision gives corporations an unlimited ability to influence elections (“Corporations Are People, Too”)
The people of Tunisia rise up (“Tunisia, 2011”)
Tens of thousands of people occupy the Wisconsin state capitol (“Wisconsin”)
A tsunami kills tens of thousands of people in Japan (“Minami Sanriku”)
