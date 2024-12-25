This Week with David Rovics
A History of the World According to David Rovics EPISODE 3
A History of the World According to David Rovics EPISODE 3

There's no need to start at the beginning, necessarily, but all the episodes out so far can be found at davidrovics.com/ahistoryoftheworld, along with notes on each of them.
David Rovics
Dec 25, 2024
Transcript

This episode covers events that took place from 1917-1921.

  • The rise and fall of the Working Class Union in Oklahoma

  • Danish syndicalism and the Battle of the Borso

  • World War 1 and the Pandemic of 1918

  • The Russian Revolution and US invasion of Russia

  • The Winnipeg General Strike

  • The Industrial Workers of the World and the lynching of Wesley Everest

  • The Palmer Raids

  • Kelly Butte and the use of prison labor in Oregon

  • The Tulsa Race Massacre

  • The Battle of Blair Mountain

