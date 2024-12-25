A History of the World According to David Rovics EPISODE 3

This episode covers events that took place from 1917-1921.
The rise and fall of the Working Class Union in Oklahoma
Danish syndicalism and the Battle of the Borso
World War 1 and the Pandemic of 1918
The Russian Revolution and US invasion of Russia
The Winnipeg General Strike
The Industrial Workers of the World and the lynching of Wesley Everest
The Palmer Raids
Kelly Butte and the use of prison labor in Oregon
The Tulsa Race Massacre
The Battle of Blair Mountain
